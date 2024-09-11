Communal Clash in Gujarat: Two Injured in Violent Dispute Over Religious Flags; Seventeen Detained in Bharuch

In Gujarat's Bharuch city, a violent clash erupted between members of two communities over the installation of religious flags in the Gokul Nagar area. The altercation, which occurred on Tuesday night, resulted in two people being injured. The police have detained seventeen people in connection with the incident, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The police swiftly intervened to disperse the rioters, and the situation is now under control, an official reported. According to Bharuch Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda, who arrived at the scene with security personnel, large groups from both sides gathered and began throwing stones at each other. The clash resulted in two injuries and damage to several parked vehicles.

According to a report of PPTI, "People from two different faiths had an altercation in Gokul Nagar over the issue of installing religious flags in the area on Tuesday night. Our teams immediately rushed to the spot and dispersed the mobs. Two persons were injured in the stone-pelting," the official said.

Gokul Nagar, a locality with a mixed population, became tense when members of one community began installing religious flags and banners at night in preparation for the upcoming Eid-e-Milad, sources reported.

"We have registered an FIR against 20 persons for engaging in violence and detained 17 of them for further investigation. The situation is under control at present," Chavda said.