"Communal forces strive to make trouble here but they will not succeed," Kerala CM

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], May 27 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday praised the police force in the State for helping maintain peace and tranquillity despite attempts by communal elements to create conflicts.

"Kerala is a peaceful place compared to other states in our country. A peaceful atmosphere prevails here. Communal disturbances and loss of life are taking in many places. Nothing like that happens in Kerala," he said.

CM Vijayan was inaugurating the State conference of the Kerala police officers' Association.

"Communal forces are trying to create conflicts here. But they cannot succeed in their nefarious activities due to the prevalent conditions here. The police are on their guard against these forces," the chief minister said.

"The atmosphere of our State should remain peaceful. Any attempt to break it cannot be tolerated," the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan said that Kerala is known for being the least corrupt State in the country and while the State is endeavouring to become a corruption-free State, he warned that those involved in acts of corruption will be brought to justice.

He pointed out that it would not be correct to say that the government service was completely free of corruption because of the presence of certain people who are unable to change with time. "Such people are there in all services. We will not tolerate such people in any manner," the chief minister said.

"Kerala is the least corrupt state in the country. However, we should aim higher to become a corruption-free state. The civil servants who make obstacles to this endeavour will not be tolerated and they will be brought to justice," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said the fight against the drug mafia is one of the areas where strong actions of the police are needed.

"We have to go ahead with a proper plan of action to fight the drug mafia and defeat it. There should be an effort to make people cooperate in this regard. The fight must be a continuous one," he said.

Chief Minister Vijayan also praised the State Police cyber team.

