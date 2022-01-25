Complete recipients list of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awards for 2022 announced

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday released a list of Padma awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country.Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Whereas, olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat, Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded the Padma Shri award.

Among the top highlights, is Late CDS General Bipin Rawat, who has been honoured with a Padma Vibhushan award in the field of Civil Service. Posthomously, former UP CM Kalyan Singh has also been awarded with the honour. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been awarded with a Padma Bhushan in the field of Public Affairs. Vaccine makers - Cyrus Poonawalla of the Serum Institue and Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech - have been honoured with Padma Bhushan.