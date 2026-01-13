'Completely inappropriate, unethical, unacceptable': Congress, RJD as Trump announces 25 pc tariff on countries trading with Iran

New Delhi, Jan 13 As US President Donald Trump announced that any country doing business with Iran would face a tariff of 25 per cent, the Congress on Tuesday termed the move "completely inappropriate, unethical, and unacceptable".

Speaking to IANS, senior Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo said the US President’s actions reflected a bullying attitude towards the global community.

"It has come to a point where tariffs are being imposed arbitrarily by Trump. For a head of state to behave in such a manner with the rest of the world is completely inappropriate, unethical, and unacceptable. Such intimidating statements from the President of a powerful country like the United States are something I never even imagined," he said.

Congress's Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that India’s response to the announcement was weak.

"I understand that Prime Minister Modi has made several strong statements in the past. Yet, he appears submissive in front of Donald Trump, while none of his words have been effectively addressed," Rai said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha described Trump’s decision as autocratic.

"This is essentially a kingly and autocratic approach. World leaders are trying to dictate terms — trade here, don’t trade there. Who are they to decide this? Such actions disturb the balance between nations. I believe India’s response should have been much stronger," he said.

Janata Dal-United leader K.C. Tyagi also condemned Trump’s recent actions, calling them undemocratic and imperialistic in nature.

"All the steps taken by Trump in recent days reflect an undemocratic, dictatorial, and imperialist mindset. We strongly condemn these actions," Tyagi said.

US President Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country trading with Iran, ramping up pressure on the government in Tehran over its violent crackdown on a wave of protests that have left nearly 600 dead and led to the arrests of thousands across the country. The action can potentially disrupt major US trading relationships across the globe, including with India and China, which are among Iran's main trading partners.

"Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25 per cent on any business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive," Trump said on Truth Social.

The tariff announcement comes as Trump mulls possible military action against Iran over the protests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor