Concerned over condition of Hindus in Bangladesh, committed to protecting them, says Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 13 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed concern over the latest situation in Bangladesh, where Hindus have come under violent attacks. He said the Indian government stands with minority Hindu citizens in the neighbouring country.

CM Sarma, while attending a government programme in the Sribhumi district, which shares a long boundary with Bangladesh, told reporters, “It is our concern that the Hindu community have been coming under frequent attacks in Bangladesh and it is our moral right to stand with the minority people in the neighbouring country and protect them from being subjected to any kind of unwanted situation. The central government has taken cognisance of the matter, and the state government has also been put on high alert.”

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the unrest in Bangladesh has some impact in Assam, and the state government has stepped up security vigilance in the localities adjacent to the international boundary.

CM Sarma went on to say that the Assam government would also request the Union government to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. “Although the foreign relation is a matter of the Central government; however, we can make a request to take care of the Hindu people who have been subjected to torture in Bangladesh. The recent incidents are highly condemnable,” he added.

Earlier, the CM said that developments across the international border cannot be viewed in isolation, particularly at a time when violence and insecurity appear to be escalating. “Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is a matter of serious concern for us. The torture and harassment of Hindus are reportedly increasing, and such developments could have an impact on Assam as well,” the Chief Minister said, stressing the need for heightened vigilance.

Referring to recent political and social developments in the neighbouring country, CM Sarma said incidents of mob violence and targeted attacks against minority communities have intensified in recent weeks. He underlined that the Assam government and security agencies must remain alert and continuously monitor the situation to prevent any spillover effects into the state.

“At this moment, we need to stay cautious and closely track developments across the border. At the same time, it is important to extend moral support and reassurance to the Hindu society in Bangladesh,” he added.

According to the 2022 census data, Bangladesh is home to approx 13.13 million Hindus, constituting nearly eight per cent of the country’s population. CM Sarma’s remarks come amid the growing concern in the region over the safety and security of minority communities in Bangladesh.

