Conditions favourable for monsoon's further advance, very heavy rainfall in east, NW India soon: IMD

New Delhi, June 23 The India Meterological Department on Friday said that the conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of east Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand during next two days.

It also said that conditions are also becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana during the next 3-4 days.

The IMD also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over east-central and parts of northwest India during the next five days.

In a statement issued on Friday, the weather agency said that heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Odisha during June 23-26.

"Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar on June 23, Assam and Meghalaya on June 23, 26 and 27, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram from June 23 to 27, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 23 and 26, Odisha on June 27 and Jharkhand on June 25 and 26," it said.

"Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during June 23-27 and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi and east Rajasthan during June 25-27," it said.

The IMD also said that isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during June 23-27 and isolated heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh from June 24-26 and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and east Rajasthan during June 25-27.

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy/very heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha during the next five days was also predicted by the IMD.

