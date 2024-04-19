Cong Corporator slams CM Siddaramaiah, says gang behind daughter’s murder

Hubballi, (Karnataka) April 19 In a major embarrassment to the Congress government, as the political slugfest over the murder of a student on Thursday in Karnataka intensified on Friday, the girl’s father Niranjan Hiremath slammed CM Siddaramaiah.

Niranjan Hiremath, who is a Congress Corporator, accused CM Siddaramaiah of making a statement which would bring disrepute to his family.

Earlier, after holding a meeting with the police department, while talking to the media about the case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that any murder takes place due to personal reasons.

“It is the duty of the government to maintain law and order. The government will carry out its duty,” CM Siddaramaiah told the Press.

Speaking to the media, Niranjan Hiremath stated that along with the arrested accused Fayaz Kondinakoppa, four other persons were involved in the case and they should be arrested.

“We have given names of all four persons to the police and an investigation is being done,” he revealed.

“Those four people are outsiders. The incident had not taken place in just one day. The gang had conspired for a long time. They had planned either to trap her or to execute her. They have been threatening her in that backdrop. However, the girl had not heeded to their threats,” Niranjan Hiremath stated.

“Neha did not tell us all this but we knew that she was scared of some activity around her. We did not see fear for her life in her and did not enquire much. The CCTV footage shows her walking with confidence in the campus before the murder. If she was scared she wouldn’t have gone to college,” he said.

“The whole state and country witnessed what happened to my daughter. If they say that it is personal, what is personal in this? Are they my relatives? Have I done any transactions with them? Has my daughter had a relationship with them? What do you mean when you state that it’s a personal matter? Was there any mutual understanding? If it was true, why would she get killed?” Niranjan Hiremath questioned.

“Hon’ble CM Siddaramaiah someone is misguiding you. I am a Congress Corporator. You have to understand this. My family is undergoing a crisis, we are in tears. Do not bring disrepute to my family by issuing such statements,” he appealed.

“You get complete information first. If all of you collectively say that it is personal, who will take responsibility for the reputation of my family? I have great respect for you. People have voted you to power. Refrain from giving such statements. You get the accused with a psychotic mindset encountered,” he demanded.

Niranjan Hiremath further stated, “If you lie about a Congress Corporator, will society agree to it? Will the Veerashaiva (Lingayat) community agree? Won’t they condemn your statements? Do you want all seers to come on to the streets? They are trying to tarnish the image of a good girl. Hon’ble CM and Home Minister, I request you to study the case again, get it investigated. Don’t indulge in issuing false statements and lies. This is not correct.

“We are in tears after losing our daughter. Do not try to increase our sorrows. I am also in public life and I request you people not to issue such statements,” he appealed.

Neha Hiremath, studying MCA at BVB College was stabbed to death on Thursday by Faizal Kondikoppa, a resident of Savadatti in the Belagavi District and a BCA student in the same college. He has been arrested.

Faizal has been handed 14 days’ judicial custody.

Police Commissioner Hubballi-Dharwad, Renuka Sukumar stated, “The inputs of the deceased girl’s family have been considered and strict legal action has been taken as required. In future, also, we will initiate legal action as required depending on the facts that will come out of the investigation.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor