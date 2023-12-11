Cong leader Karan Singh hails SC verdict on Article 370, says it gives stability

New Delhi, Dec 11 Veteran Congress leader and Maharaja Hari Singh's son Karan Singh on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370 saying that it gives clarity and stability to the situation.

Karan Singh also thanked the apex court for upholding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and ordering the Election Commission to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

His remarks came after the Chief Justice of India ruled on Monday, "We direct that steps shall be taken by the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir constituted under Section 14 of the Reorganisation Act by 30 September 2024; restoration of statehood shall take place at the earliest and as soon as possible."

Karan Singh also urged the people to accept the reality and start preparing for the elections rather than getting involved in negative activities.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, “I welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court because it gives clarity and stability to the situation. And I congratulate the Supreme Court for the meticulous manner in which they have written the judgment looking at every single point that was raised.”

He added, “I thank the apex court for the two new things, i.e. that statehood should be restored and for putting a deadline for the elections. I request the Prime Minister that it should be done…. don’t wait for until after the elections, don’t wait for the general elections as we will elect for state and not for Union Territory.

“So we should have statehood before elections. And second they have put down a deadline for the holding of the elections, and I welcome both,” the veteran Congress leader said.

Singh also said that there will be a section of the state that will be unhappy with the verdict. “My advice to them is now accept the reality and start preparing for the elections rather than getting involved in negative activities,” he added.

His remarks came after the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution while announcing its judgment on a series of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The five-judge Bench also ordered the Election Commission to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor