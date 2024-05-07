Cong MLA Kuzhalnadan to move higher court in alleged corruption case against Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 A day after a Vigilance Court here rejected a plea filed by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeking a court-monitored probe into the allegations of corruption against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan, the MLA said he will file an appeal at a higher court in this case.

Kuzhalnadan has alleged that CM Vijayan gave huge benefits to Kochi-based mining firm CMRL and in return, Veena’s IT firm got monthly gratification from the company.

“I am definitely disappointed by the Vigilance Court's verdict. While I respect the verdict, I am not low on self-confidence as right from the time the court rejected my demand, I have been attacked from several quarters, which was expected. I will now go forward and file an appeal (at a higher court),” Kuzhalnadan said.

“I strongly believe that I have all the information with me. My only request was a probe to find out if there was corruption in return for what Vijayan did for CMRL. I don’t think there was anything wrong with my demand,” said the first-time Congress legislator.

He also said that it’s a Herculean task to fight corruption as it brings severe duress along with it.

"After I decided to fight this case, Vigilance cases were registered against me, and my place has also been measured by the revenue authorities, among others,” said Kuzhalnadan.

Senior CPI-M leader and Left Convener E.P. Jayarajan, meanwhile, slammed Kuzhalnadan, calling him a "nuisance" for the society, and a "habitual complainant".

“In all fairness, after the setback he received from the court on Monday, he should apologise to CM Vijayan and his daughter,” Jayarajan said.

