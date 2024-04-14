Congress announces 10 candidates in Delhi, Punjab, UP

New Delhi, April 14 The Congress on Sunday announced 10 more Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

The party has fielded veteran leader J.P. Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, and Udit Raj from North West Delhi (reserved for SC).

In Punjab, Gurjeet Singh Aujla will contest from Amritsar against BJP candidate and former envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been fielded from Jalandhar (reserved for SC), former AAP leader Dr Dharamvir Gandhi from Patiala against sitting MP and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur, who has shifted to the BJP, and sitting MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur.

Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh, the son of veteran SP leader Rewati Raman Singh, has been fielded from UP's prestigious Allahabad seat. He had joined the Congress earlier this month.

