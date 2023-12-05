Congress announces Telangana's new Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister yet to be revealed

The 2023 Assembly Election results for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram were announced on December 3rd and 4th. Among these states, the Congress emerged as a winner in Telangana, securing a majority of votes. Out of 119-seat in Telangana assembly, Congress won 64 seats, while the BJP secured 39 seats, and other parties won 8 seats. Following this historic victory, attention now shifts to the upcoming selection of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for Telangana.

As of now, there's no information available regarding the Deputy Chief Minister, but that announcement is expected soon. Regarding the Chief Minister, the Congress party has officially announced Revant Reddy as the designated Chief Minister of Telangana. Revant Reddy secured victory in the Kodangal Assembly constituency, defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) candidate P. Narendra Reddy by a margin of over 32,000 votes. Revant was leading in the assembly election results from the outset, and the confirmation of his appointment as Telangana's Chief Minister has been made by the Congress.

Breaking of 10 year's streaks.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was in power in Telangana form past 10 years, with K. Chandrashekhar Rao serving as the Chief Minister. Following the electoral defeat, K. Chandrashekhar Rao tendered his resignation. The Governor has signaled an intention to stay in office until the formation of the new government. Meanwhile, the Congress party posed a formidable challenge to the BRS in Telangana and emerged as the decisive victor in the elections.

Rahul Gandhi's reaction

On this historic win of congress Rahul Gandhi expressed his happiness and tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that, "I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - We will definitely fulfill the promise of development in Telangana. Sincere thanks to all the workers for their hard work and co-operation."