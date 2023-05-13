Congress' comeback in Karnataka sends strong message to BJP and third front

The recent alliance between Congress parties in Karnataka has led to speculation about the waning of Prime Minister Modi's charisma. Despite holding many rallies during the state assembly elections, the BJP suffered a significant defeat, indicating a setback for the party. The BJP attempted to polarize voters by raising contentious issues like Bajrang Bali and Muslim reservation, but this strategy failed to yield positive results.

The recent growth in the Congress party's popularity, following the election results in Himachal Pradesh, has sent a strong message not only to the BJP but also to the parties that are part of the third front effort. As a result of the Congress' victory in Karnataka, 5-6 political leaders will need to re-evaluate their strategies moving forward.

H. D. Kumaraswamy (JDS)

The Karnataka election primarily featured a face-off between the Congress and the BJP, with the JD(S) being marginalized. The JD(S) seems to have lost its hold in Karnataka, which is proving advantageous for the Congress. In the previous election as well, JD(S) secured the third position but managed to win 37 seats. The party has received a cautionary message for the 2024 elections.

Arvind Kejriwal (Aam Aadmi Party)

Until noon on election day, there was optimism that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would make an impact in Karnataka, following its recognition as a national party. However, the latest trends indicate that winning elections in the state will be a challenge for the party. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has been actively working towards forming an anti-BJP, anti-Congress alliance, but with the Congress gaining ground, he may need to reassess his strategy to increase his party's vote share.

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee's party appears to be positioning her as a potential opponent to the BJP in the 2024 elections. Recently, Mamata banned a film in her state while the BJP was busy promoting the "Kerala story" during the Karnataka elections. However, after the Congress' victory in Karnataka and the BJP's defeat, it seems that the Congress has gained the advantage in directly challenging the BJP.

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's intention to become a national leader became evident only after he renamed his party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi and met with leaders of the Third Front. However, with the Congress making a strong comeback, KCR will have to strengthen his position to stay relevant in the political landscape.

Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar

Considering the impact of the Congress' recent strengthening, Nitish Kumar and Pawar also need to focus on strengthening the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Dividing the votes into three parts with the third front could potentially benefit the BJP, and so it is crucial to avoid such a scenario.