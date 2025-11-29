Congress doesn't respect Kharge, then what is the value of Jitu Patwari: Vishwas Sarang

Bhopal, Nov 29 Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang on Saturday took a jibe at the Congress after an “internal tussle” in the state unit prompted the Central leadership to cancel several organisational appointments.

Following objections within the party, AICC state in-charge Harish Chaudhary on Friday annulled all recent appointments of district and city organisation secretaries made by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Jitu Patwari during the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting.

Reacting to the development, Sarang, a senior BJP leader and MLA from Bhopal’s Narela seat, told the media, “Rahul Gandhi’s Congress doesn’t respect even Mallikarjun Kharge (AICC president). Then what value does the state president Jitu Patwari have?”

He further alleged that the Congress has steadily lost ground in Madhya Pradesh and across the country because “there are no democratic values left in the party”. “Rifts among senior leaders have always existed, which is why they have remained in Opposition for 20 years,” he added.

In a strongly worded letter to Patwari, Chaudhary expressed displeasure, stating the appointments were made without his prior approval, despite being the AICC-appointed in-charge. He directed that “no organisational appointments of any kind should be made without my approval”.

Sources said Chaudhary had issued similar instructions earlier, reiterating that final authority over organisational appointments in Madhya Pradesh rests with the AICC in-charge.

Despite the caution, Patwari announced organisation office bearers in key districts, including Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Ujjain last week. Soon after the list went public, Chaudhary declared the appointments “null and void” and ordered their immediate cancellation.

The decision has sparked tensions within the state unit. Leaders close to Patwari have termed it an “insult” to the elected PCC president, while the rival camps linked to Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have welcomed the move, calling it a much-needed “correction”.

The cancelled list reportedly included names from various districts, but the unilateral manner of the announcement is said to have particularly angered Chaudhary.

Commenting on his decision on Friday, Chaudhary said, “It’s the party’s internal issue, which can’t be explained. When such decisions are taken, it means there was some issue.” He also expressed displeasure over his letter to Patwari becoming public.

