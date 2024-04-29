Congress fields Punjab unit chief against rebel MP Ravneet Bittu

Chandigarh, April 29 The Congress on Monday fielded its Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring against rebel MP Ravneet Bittu from Ludhiana.

Three-time MP Bittu, who quit the party to join the BJP last month, is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated in a terror attack while still in office in 1995.

The Congress also named three more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections slated in Punjab on June 1.

Dera Baba Nanak legislator Sukhjinder Randhawa has been fielded from Gurdaspur, Zira MLA Kulbir Zira has been given the ticket for Khadoor Sahib, while former Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla, an ex-MP from Sangrur, has been fielded from Anandpur Sahib.

The party had earlier announced candidates for eight seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor