Congress hates Hindus and Hindu festivals: PM Modi

Mahabubnagar (Telangana), May 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Congress party not only "hates Hindus and Hindu festivals", but also wants to make Hindus "second-class citizens" in their own country.

Addressing a public meeting at Narayanpet in Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing it of trying to divide the country in the name of religion and caste.

"Congress hates Hindus and Hindu festivals so much, this is becoming evident every day. The leader who gave tuition to the 'prince' has also said that the Ram temple should not have been built in Ayodhya. He has announced that building the Ram temple and celebrating Ram Navami is anti-India. It's against the Idea of India," said the PM while addressing the huge gathering.

"When I go to the temple, they also call it anti-national. Congress wants to make Hindus second-class citizens in their own country. Do these people want to establish Aurangzeb's rule in India? Is this why they are talking about vote jihad?" he questioned.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Congress' real agenda is to appease certain communities for political gains, without considering the welfare of the nation.

"Congress is trying to give reservations based on religion to Muslims instead of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Backward Class (BC). People of Telangana know very well how Congress started playing the game of Muslim reservation in united Andhra Pradesh. Now they want to do the same in the whole country. Will you let Congress snatch reservations from SC, ST, and BC? That's why you need to remember -- ‘Vanchit Ka Jo Adhikaar Hai, Modi Uska Chaukidar Hai’," he said.

He said that the Congress 'prince' who was talking about 'mohabbat ki dukaan' before the elections is now spreading venom in the society.

Stating that ongoing elections will determine the country's future, PM Modi said that the voters are aware of the false promises made by Congress and its allies.

He also slammed BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for neglecting the Mahbubnagar constituency.

"In the last 10 years, the country has progressed significantly. But where did the money sent to Telangana go? This money has become an ATM for corruption, first filling the pockets of BRS, and now Congress is looting Telangana in the same way."

