Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury calls Droupadi Murmu 'Rashtrapatni'

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury is getting badly trolled for his statements against the President of India Draupadi Murmu. In a viral video, it can be seen that the Congress leader referred to Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, and other women BJP MPs Thursday also slammed the Congress leader for his statements and demand an apology for the President of India.

"The Congressman knew that to address the President of India this way not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy that she represents. He (Adhir Chowdhury) knew that to demean the president in such a fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country," Smriti Irani said.

"Adhir Chowdhury addressed her as Rashtrapatni knowing well that this humiliates the highest constitutional post. The country knows that the Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women," Smriti Irani said.

Adhir Chowdhury made these comments during Congress's protests when the ED was questioning Sonia Gandhi. Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to the Rashtrapati. India's rashtrapati, no no rashtrapatni, is for all."

BJP's Amit Malviya also slammed Adhir Chowdhury for this he said, "In another low, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, condescendingly refers to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni'. The characterisation is not just sexist but reeks of disdain for a Tribal woman, who has risen from a modest background, to the highest office of land."

"Sonia Gandhi’s Congress has been insulting President Droupadi Murmu, repeatedly. From the time she was nominated to even after she has been elected, just because she is a woman and importantly a Tribal. The Congress has never treated Dalits, Tribals and women with dignity. Never," he tweeted.