Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 20, 2023 12:49 PM 2023-05-20T12:49:51+5:30 2023-05-20T12:50:06+5:30
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru.
Congress MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan will take oath as the Ministers in the State Cabinet today.
#WATCH | Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/S90btY2N6z— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023