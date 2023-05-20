Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 20, 2023 12:49 PM 2023-05-20T12:49:51+5:30 2023-05-20T12:50:06+5:30

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru.  Congress MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, ...

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru. 

Congress MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan will take oath as the Ministers in the State Cabinet today.

 

