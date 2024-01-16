Congress leader’s five properties attached in UP district

Bijnor, Jan 16 A joint team of district administration and police attached property worth Rs 2.3 crore at five places, belonging to Congress party’s Bijnor district president Sherbaz Pathan in Uttar Pradesh.

Pathan, who is also the husband of Chandpur Nagar Palika chairperson Zeenat Parveen, said that he had been harassed because of his association with the Congress party and claimed that the attached property was merely valued at Rs 50 lakh.

“I am being harassed because of my association with the Congress,” said Pathan, adding that he received a notice for attachment of property at the spot, without any prior notice.

Pathan claimed that he did not have any illegal property and said that he purchased the land with the assistance of his brothers living abroad.

He said that he was implicated in a false case by the administration and police during the NRC movement followed by a dispute with a BJP leader during local body elections.

Circle officer (CO), Chandpur, Bharat Kumar Sonkar said that property worth Rs 2.3 crore was attached, which includes a brick kiln, agriculture land and a plot.

Tehsildar Prabha Singh was appointed receiver of the attached property, the CO added.

The district magistrate court of Bijnor issued the order of confiscation under Section 14(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act-1986, against the accused Sherbaz Pathan.

A team of SDM Manoj Kumar, CO Bharat Kumar Sonkar, Tehsildar Prabha Singh and revenue inspector confiscated a brick kiln situated in Mirzapur Bela village, agricultural land at Khanpur Khadar and Taharpur, and a plot at Basta road in Chandpur.

