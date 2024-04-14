Congress party is roaming around like the "Sultan of Tukde Tukde Gang": PM Modi

“A large gathering of people today shows that the people of Karnataka want BJP in power again, Today BJP has released its manifesto that is the guarantee of Modi. NDA has the guidance of senior politicians like HD Devegowda and the support of HD Kumaraswamy.” Stated by PM Modi while addressing a mega rally in Mysore today ahead of the LS polls.

The PM alleged on Congress and said the congress party is roaming around in pieces in the form of INDIA bloc and "Sultan of Tukde Tukde Gang". The intention of the congress to break and destroy our country is the same. The National President of Congress asked on Article 370, what is the relation of Kashmir with other states. Congress has crossed all the limits of jealousy and hatred. The people of Karnataka are witnesses to the fact that Congress gives the poll ticket as a prize to those who speak against the nation. The PM also mentioned that a person after getting permission from Congress leaders sitting on the stage to raise the slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. The PM asked that we need permission to say “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. This is the height of the defeat of the Congress party. Today India is shining on the world map but leaders of Congress put every effort to degrade our nation. Congress asks for proof from the Indian army of the surgical strike. Congress working with the political beat of the illegal terror groups. Should such people be given power? he added.

Modi highlighted the importance of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and yelled at Congress that the Congress and INDIA alliance boycotted and rejected the invitation to the incarnation ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The INDIA Alliance wants to destroy the Santan Hindu religion. But

The PM said that India will surprise the world by building world-class construction of expressways, waterways and airways. In the technology sector, India is making Semiconductor and sending Chandrayaan-3 to space. For the world, we will build low-budget cars, cheaper technology, and low-priced medicines. India will become the world’s research and development hub. For scientific research, there would be a provision of Rs. 1 lakh crore. The youth of IT and Technology hubs, i.e., Karnataka will get the maximum benefit. Kannada is a language of prosperity and we have promoted regional languages and due to our manifesto, the Kannada language will be widespread and will get more fame. To augment tourism and employment in Karnataka we will promote world heritage sites of Karnakata like Humpi, and Mysore on the world map.

He said that to make the life of the poor better, it is Modi’s guarantee, that 3 crore new houses will be constructed for every poor; for five years poor will get free ration; every senior citizen will be allowed to avail of medical facilities under the Aaushman scheme. Digital India has transformed our lives at a rapid pace. The network of national highways has been greatly expanded here. The expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru has given this region new momentum. Today, along with the country, the Vande Bharat trains are also running in Karnataka. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, people in more than eight thousand villages are starting to get water from taps. These results show that if the intention is right, then the results are right too.

The people of Karnataka are trapped in this agony. The Karnataka Congress Party has become an ATM state of looting. Due to open looting, the government treasury has been emptied,” he added.