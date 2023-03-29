Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says PM Modi is corrupt himself

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the government over not accepting the opposition's demand for the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani Group issue and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is corrupt himself.

Kharge sought to know if the Prime Minister has joined hands with the corrupt, ANI reported. His remarks come a day after PM Modi said that all those who are deeply rooted in corruption have come together and are attacking the constitutional institutions of the country.

We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. That's why to stop India, constitutional institutions are being attacked. Conspiracies are being hatched to defame our institutions and bring down their credibility, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

When agencies take action against those who are deeply rooted in corruption, they attack the agencies. When courts pronounce order, questions are being raised on the judicial system, he added.

There is a govt of 40 per cent there (in Karnataka) and they (BJP) are well versed with this. No action is taken against those MLAs from whom Rs 8 cr-Rs 10 cr are recovered. Here if any opp. member is found with money, they (BJP) make it a big issue. They start calling ED, he alleged.