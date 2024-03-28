Congress Set To Convene Central Election Committee Meeting To Finalize Remaining LS Poll Candidates on March 31

The top Congress leadership are anticipated to convene a gathering of their Central Election Committee (CEC) on March 31st to deliberate and formalize the selection of remaining candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections commencing on April 19th.

According to sources, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, along with other esteemed senior leaders and members of the CEC, are expected to participate in the meeting.

The sources said the names of the candidates that would be discussed during Sunday's CECs meeting would include those to be fielded from Delhi and Maharashtra.

Thus far, the Congress has unveiled a roster of 208 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, slated across seven phases beginning April 19. Vote tabulation is set to commence on June 4th.