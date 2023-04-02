Congress stages march in protest against Kerala youth's "torture" by police

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 2 : Congress on Sunday staged a march to Ernakulam North Police Station in protest against the alleged torture of a youth by police in Kerala the previous day.

During the march, a scuffle broke out between the police and the protestors.

This comes after a youth identified as Reneesh KS, aged 29 years residing in Kochi's Thuthiyoor on Saturday alleged that Ernakulam North Police tortured him for no reason.

Congress MLA Uma Thomas and other leaders of the District Congress Committee visited the victim at the hospital.

Earlier in the day Congress party alleged that Police 'Goonda Raj' has been going on in Kochi after a youth was admitted to hospital over suspected police torture.

Talking about the protest, Muhammad Shiyas, District Committee President of Congress said, "We have given a complaint to the police. The City Police Comissioner is responsible to take action on the complaint of alleged police torture."

"If the police are not ready to take action against those officers who tortured the youth, we will protest against it," Shiyas added.

Earlier speaking to , Shiyas said, "Police goonda raj is going on in Kochi. There are swelling and punching marks on the face. If the police slap someone in the face for no reason, they should retaliate. The police behave as if they are not feeling it. Who gave the police license to hit someone? To whom should we complain now? The police are not afraid of anyone".

Shiyas also added, "Now the police are only doing the work of collecting money from people. A 29-year-old youth was beaten up by the police for no reason. The police are going crazy. Who said the law doesn't apply to cops? A protest will be orgzed against police brutality in the coming days."

Detailing the incident, the victim identified as Reneesh said, "I am working in a private company in Ernakulam. The incident happened yesterday afternoon when I went out to drink water. A policeman came when I was resting outside. He asked me why I was sitting there and slapped me for no reason. When he asked for my mobile phone, I refused. Then they hit me on the leg with a lathi. He also hit me on my face. Then I was taken to the police station".

Reneesh also added that he was shifted to the hospital after he vomited at the station and later released. "I still have the scars on my body. I am going to file a complaint immediately", Reneesh said.

Reportedly, the incident happened at around 12.45 pm on Saturday.

