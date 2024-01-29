Congress Takes Sharp Swipe at Nitish Kumar Over Bihar Flip-Flop, Calls Him Chameleon Chief

The Congress launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, employing a aaya Kumar, gaya Kumar jibe following his latest political maneuver, just a day after his unexpected alliance switch in Bihar.

Kumar resigned from his post as Chief Minister, citing dissatisfaction within the Mahagathbandhan alliance and the opposition bloc, and subsequently formed a new government with the BJP, with whom he had previously severed ties less than 18 months ago.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, Girgit ko bhi karni padi naye rang ki khoj, ye shoorveer badalte hain itne rang roz (Even the chameleon had to search for a new colour as these warriors change so many colours everyday). Speaking with reporters in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Ramesh said, What can I say? I said yesterday aaya Kumar, gaya Kumar. Nitish Kumar gives a tough competition to a chameleon.

गिरगिट को भी करनी पडी नए रंग की खोज,

ये शूर वीर बदलते है इतने रंग रोज़। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 29, 2024

Ramesh accused Kumar of betraying the opposition bloc by abruptly aligning with the BJP after participating in three meetings with the INDIA bloc. He asserted that Bihar voters would respond fittingly to Kumar's actions and those influencing him, including the Prime Minister.

Referring to the situation as a political drama, Ramesh criticized Kumar for attempting to divert attention from the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.