Congress workers disrupt railway overbridge foundation ceremony in Karnataka; chairs hurled at MoS Somanna

Koppal (Karnataka), Jan 5 A confrontation broke out during the foundation-laying ceremony of a railway overbridge project at Hitnal village in Koppal district on Monday, when Congress workers protested, alleging violation of protocol.

The protest escalated in the presence of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna, with some workers even hurling chairs in his direction.

The incident occurred at Hitnal village in Koppal taluk during the foundation-laying ceremony for the railway overbridge. Congress workers alleged that protocol had not been followed, while district in-charge minister Shivaraj Thangadagi also raised strong objections over the omission of the names of local MPs, MLAs and the district minister from the invitation and banners.

The situation escalated rapidly, forcing Union Minister Somanna to leave the venue. The foundation-laying ceremony for the Rs 27 crore railway overbridge project descended into chaos, with protesters also obstructing the minister’s vehicle.

Even as Congress workers threw chairs, Union Minister Somanna, while addressing the gathering under police protection, said he had requested Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi and Lok Sabha member Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal to understand that their names were mentioned on the foundation stone.

He stated that railway department officials were conducting the rituals and that, as per protocol, only the Prime Minister’s photograph is displayed on banners at such events.

“I wish to convey to Minister Thangadagi and MP Hitnal that the Union government has not taken a single rupee from the state government for this development project. All local representatives’ names are inscribed on the foundation stone. If they fail to understand this, I cannot help it. The Union government has followed protocol in honouring local representatives. We do not play politics when it comes to development,” Somanna said.

He further appealed to Congress leaders to understand that hundreds of development programmes have been carried out across the state while ensuring respect for local representatives. “The Centre and the state should work like two sides of the same coin. I request Minister Thangadagi and the Lok Sabha member to participate in the event,” he added.

“I also urge Congress leaders not to create unnecessary issues or harm their own constituencies. The Union government is not discriminating against anyone. All names have been included,” Somanna said.

Despite his appeal, Congress workers continued raising slogans against the Union Minister.

Minister Thangadagi rushed to the stage and confronted Somanna near the foundation stone.

Somanna attempted to pacify Thangadagi by holding his hands and explaining that their names had not been omitted.

He questioned officials on the spot, obtained clarification, and showed Thangadagi that both his name and that of the Lok Sabha member were clearly mentioned on the foundation stone.

Minister Thangadagi pointing to the banner on the stage stated that the state government contributes significantly to the Centre through taxes and should not be treated with disrespect.

Somnna clarified that, according to railway department rules, only the Prime Minister’s photograph is permitted at such events and that even ministers’ photographs are not allowed on banners or posters.

Congress workers and leaders continued protesting by raising slogans, creating a ruckus and allegedly throwing chairs. Some chairs were hurled towards Union Minister Somanna, but security personnel intervened and prevented any harm.

Minister Thangadagi later stated that the protest was triggered by the absence of his name, as Koppal district in-charge minister, and that of local MP Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal from the event invitation and banners displayed on the stage.

Responding to the allegations, Union Minister V. Somanna denied any violation of protocol and accused Congress workers of deliberately creating a disturbance. He said the railway overbridge projects at Hitnal, Munirabad and Ginagera, with a total estimated cost of Rs 27 crore, are being taken up entirely with funds provided by the Union government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor