Congress Working Committee meets, to approve manifesto for LS polls

New Delhi, March 19 The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting began at the party headquarters here on Tuesday to discuss the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections

The meeting chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is also being attended by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

The manifesto committee has already sent the draft document to the CWC for its nod. The draft manifesto carries the five 'guarantees' for justice -- 'Bhagidari Nyay', 'Kisan Nyay', 'Nari Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Yuva Nyay'. These have already been announced by Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The CWC meeting comes after the completion of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that culminated in Mumbai on Saturday, the day the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls.

According to the party sources, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) is also likely to meet in the evening to finalise the names of the remaining candidates for the seven-phase polls.

