Cong's allegiance to Hindenburg Research threat to India's progress: Tamil Nadu BJP

Chennai, Aug 11 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader A.N.S. Prasad on Sunday said that the Congress' stance on the reports and articles of US-based Hindenburg Research has raised "serious concerns" regarding its allegiance to the short-selling firm.

He said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's repeated statements on the matter, relying on the US firm's reports, have sparked questions about his loyalty to India.

Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi had created false narratives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, spreading chaos and misinformation.

The BJP leader said that the baseless remarks about Indian industrialists by Rahul Gandhi had tarnished their reputation and compromised their future business prospects.

He alleged that despite SEBI's investigation finding no wrongdoing, Hindenburg Research has released a new article creating a stir.

The senior BJP leader charged that the possibility of international conspiracies behind Hindenburg Research's website posts and articles, aiming to destabilise the Indian economy, cannot be ruled out.

Prasad said that SEBI -- India's stock market regulator -- conducted a thorough investigation into Hindenburg Research's allegations and found them entirely false.

Despite clearances, Hindenburg Research has published a new article making baseless claims about the SEBI Chairman.

The BJP leader said that the latest attempt by Hindenburg Research to discredit a certain business house is expected to cause a stir in the Indian stock market and called upon Rahul Gandhi to stop acting as a proxy for foreign agencies and show loyalty to the Indian people and soil.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson also called upon the Central government to investigate whether any foreign companies provided secret funding for Rahul Gandhi's travels and election funds to the Congress under Hindenburg Research's guidance.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made progress as a global superpower and top economy.

Prasad said that the Central government's 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India' schemes are enabling the Indian youth to achieve their dreams.

India's pride will not be tarnished by Rahul Gandhi's dreams or Congress' plans, adding that this will never succeed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor