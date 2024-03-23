Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest, Says ‘I Welcome Him to Tihar Jail’ (Watch Video)

A day after the Delhi court sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement excise policy-linked money laundering scam case, Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar said that the truth had prevailed. Chandrasekhar on Saturday also worte a letter to the Delhi CM letter, welcoming him in the "Tihar Club" where many AAP leader are currently under trial.

After two hours of questioning at Arvind Kejriwal residence, the Central probe agnecy on Thursday night arrested AAP chief in connection with the excise policy case. I came hours after the Delhi High Court refuse d to provid any interim protection from ED arrest to the AAP chief in conection with the summonses issued to him.

Watch Video:

VIDEO | "Truth has prevailed, I welcome him to the Tihar jail," says conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar when asked about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/s9wSjKyfae — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2024

In the letter, Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote, "Like always, Truth wins. This is the power of New Bharat a classic example to show no one is above the Law. My dear Arvind Kejriwal ji, firstly, I take the privilege to welcome you, the Boss of Tihar Club. All your Jumlas and Dramas of Kattar Imandaar have gone to a dead end."

"I am so privileged that this time on my birthday, March 25, which is 3 days from now, is a double celebration, as I consider your arrest to be my best birthday gift."

He further added, "Brother Kejriwal ji, all your corruption is going to be out in the open, a minimum of 10 different scams that you have done capacity of being Delhi CM and looted the poor people of the National Capital. I myself have witnessed an hold evidence and i will not shop here, I will expose uyou full and will even turn approver against you in th said 4 matters which you were afraid off."

Conman is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail for allegedly extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh. This is not the first time that Chandrasekhar has written to Kejriwal.