Constitution Is Gita, Quran, Bible for Government, Says PM Modi (Watch)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly criticized the Congress party for their baseless accusations against the BJP, alleging intentions to alter the constitution. PM Modi on Friday said that even if Baba Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish Constitution, he asserted that Constitution is Gita, Quran, Bible for government.

"Even if BR Ambedkar himself comes & demands the change of constitution, it won't happen. This government treats the constitution as it treats Geeta, Bible & Quran."

PM @narendramodi ji blasts Congress over their misinformed attack of BJP wanting to change the constitution. pic.twitter.com/eEIysk1Sey — DrVinushaReddy(Modi ka Pariwar) (@vinushareddyb) April 12, 2024

Addressing a poll rally in Udhampur, Modi said he has fulfilled his promise of putting an end to the long sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and challenged the Congress and other opposition parties to bring back Article 370 of the Constitution, which was revoked by the BJP-led Centre in August 2019.

A rally was held at the Modi ground along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in a show of support for Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Singh is seeking a third consecutive victory in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

I have been coming to Jammu and Kashmir for the last five decades. I remember the Ekta Yatra in 1992 to unfurl the tricolour at the Lal Chowk (in Srinagar). We received a grand welcome. In 2014, after offering prayers at the Vaishno Devi temple, I addressed a gathering at this very venue and gave a guarantee of freeing the people who have suffered for generations (due to terrorism), the prime minister said.

