Cop shot at by militants dies in Srinagar hospital

Srinagar, May 7 A local policeman, who was critically wounded in a militant attack in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Saturday evening.

Police sources said that Ghulam Hassan Dar from Danwar Eidgah was shot at by suspected militants at Aiwa Bridge on Ali Jan road in Srinagar when he was on the way to join duty.

"Dar was working as a driver at the police control room. He was rushed to SKIMS Soura for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries," the police said.

