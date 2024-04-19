Cops nab man for impersonating Lufthansa customer care executive, duping people

New Delhi, April 19 A 27-year-old cyber criminal was arrested for duping people after impersonating a customer care executive in Lufthansa Airlines, said a Delhi Police official on Friday.

The accused was identified as Gourab Dey, a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that a case was registered at Cyber Dwarka police station on the complaint of Durga Nath Raina, who alleged that he was duped while booking a flight at Lufthansa Airlines.

Raina got a number from Google and he called the customer care number. “Later on he received a call from customer care and an apk file was installed on the instructions of the caller and he shared OTP. In this way he suffered an online fraud of Rs 5,50,000,” said Singh.

During the probe, call detail records of the numbers used for trapping people were obtained from TSPs and bank statements and KYC details were also obtained from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

“Raid was conducted and Dey was arrested after technical surveillance,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Dey disclosed that he made a plan with his friends Abhishek Yadav, Rahul Ram and Sahabaj Koyal alias Badsah to mint easy money, for which they had to provide bank accounts.

“All benefits were shared equally amongst them. He accepted that he provided his bank Account kit to his friend Badsah for ATM withdrawal. They duped people by impersonating themselves as customer care executives of Lufthansa Airlines,” said the DCP.

“He got greedy and committed crime for money. Further investigation in the case is underway,” the DCP added.

