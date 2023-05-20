Cops serving at same place for over 3 years to be transferred in next 48 hours: Assam DGP

Guwahati, May 20 In the wake of the mysterious death of female police officer Junmoni Rabha, Assam DGP G.P. Singh announced on Saturday that beginning from inspector level, all officers in the police department who have served at a particular place for more than three years in a row will be transferred within the next 48 hours.

Already an order has been issued to transfer four SP-rank officers, including the Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district, Leena Doley, who was also embroiled in controversy following the death of Rabha.

Rabha's mother has accused Doley of being responsible for her daughter's death. Sub-inspector Rabha was serving in Nagaon district.

Rabha was reportedly investigating a case related to a fake gold racket, and it has been alleged that this might have played some role behind her death.

Meanwhile, DGP Singh said that rackets trafficking fake gold and currency notes will be wiped out of Assam within a month, adding that instructions have been given to the concerned officers for a crack down on such rackets.

"We are taking strong measures against those who circulate bogus currency notes and gold. I have already given the go-ahead for taking serious action against such miscreants," he said.

"We will make sure that such illegal businesses in Assam are decimated in the next 30 days," the DGP added.

According to Singh, 71 people who were connected to such rackets were detained on Friday, and fake currency and gold bars have been recovered from their possession.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor