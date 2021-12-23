Corruption, insensitivity and betrayals mark 10 years of BJP rule in Goa, says Congress leader Digambar Kamat

Goa Congress leader Digambar Kamat took a dig at the BJP government on Thursday saying that corruption, insensitivity and betrayals mark the 10 years of BJP rule in Goa.

"Goa Lokayukta office's certificate of corruption in 21 cases, death of 200 Covid patients due to shortage of oxygen and midnight murders of democracy mark the 10 years of corruption, insensitivity and betrayals of the BJP government. People of Goa have made 'sankalp' (resolution) to send the BJP home," claimed leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

Reacting to the "Ten-year Report Card" of the BJP, Kamat stated that the BJP government has already broken the backbone of the common people with the rise in petrol, diesel, domestic gas prices.

Terming the BJP's 10-year rule as a gross failure, Kamat narrated the failures of the state BJP government. He attacked the government for grabbing power by stealing people's mandates and disrespecting the constitution.

"BJP has started Sankalp Yatra in the state but Goans have already resolved to send the insensitive and irresponsible BJP government permanently home," Kamat said.

"The BJP government, which was selling government jobs for lakhs of rupees, had to appoint a committee to probe the scams due to the pressure created by the Congress Party. Chief Minister Sawant set aside the Staff Selection Commission to sell jobs. Unemployment in Goa has reached its highest point in the past 60 years. While Chief Minister Sawant kept on promising jobs, not a single eligible youth got a job," claimed the Goa leader of Opposition.

"Before Prime Minister Modi's visit, the BJP government social welfare minister had to resign over a "Sex Scandal". No action has been taken yet against the Deputy Chief Minister for sending pornographic videos from his mobile phone. The government is not ready to reveal what happened in the investigation into the mysterious death of Siddhi Naik," said Kamat.

According to Kamat, the BJP government has failed miserably in protecting women and maintaining law and order in the state. " People are murdered in Goa in broad daylight. Cases of abductions and rapes have increased," added Kamat.

"The BJP government, not only shut down the mining business but also ended the tourism business in Goa with its "Mission 30 per cent commission," alleged Kamat.

"The BJP government remained in celebration mode in the Covid Pandemic with "Taali Bajav, Thali Bajav, Diya Jalav" events and made "Business of Sickness" murdering about 200 patients due to lack of oxygen stated Digambar Kamat while making a serious allegation that the government is now failing to provide proper financial assistance to the relatives of the patients who lost their lives due to the government's irresponsible administration."

According to Kamat, the BJP government, which is trumpeting Digital India, has failed miserably to provide uninterrupted internet connectivity in Goa. During the Covid-19 period, online education was disrupted and the future of the students was affected.

"The BJP is only trying to fool the people by engaging in "Jumla" politics. The people of Goa are fed up with these double torture of BJP. The people will not rest until this failed and shameless BJP government is removed from power," he said.

Digambar Kamat also expressed his full confidence that the Congress Party will form the next government in Goa.

( With inputs from ANI )

