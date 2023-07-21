"Country is burning": Mamata Banerjee on Manipur violence

Slamming the Centre over the violence in Manipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she was in talks with CMs of states ruled by non-BJP parties to send a delegation to the Northeastern state. Speaking to reporters, she said "mothers and daughters" of the country are crying after seeing the May 4 video from Manipur that showed two women being paraded naked by a mob.

This anarchy has to stop... It is due to Centre's policies that the country is burning," she said."The video has been taken down from social media after being forced by the government. But the fact is already so many people have witnessed the barbarism. I.N.D.I.A stands united against this injustice and will fight against it," Banerjee added.Earlier in a tweet, she had described the incident as an "act of barbarism"."Heartbroken and outraged to witness the horrific video from Manipur showing the brutal treatment of two women by a frenzied mob. No words can express the pain and anguish of witnessing the violence inflicted on marginalised women. This act of barbarism is beyond comprehension and humanity."We must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by the miscreants & bring justice to the victims," Banerjee tweeted.A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked and molested by a mob from the other side.Police on Thursday said it has arrested one person, allegedly the main accused, who was seen in the video.More than 150 people have lost their lives, and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.