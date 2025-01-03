Country's first pediatric gait trainer launched in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 Genrobotics, a leading robotics company, on Friday launched India's first robotic-assisted pediatric gait trainer here for physical rehabilitation of children facing mobility issues with conditions like cerebral palsy.

Statistics show that around 18 million children face mobility issues due to cerebral palsy alone.

The G-Gaiter Pediatric seeks to bridge this gap by equipping hospitals, neurorehabilitation centres, early intervention and rehabilitation centres with robotic technology-driven products for providing a better quality of life to every child facing gait disabilities.

Kerala Health, Woman and Child Development Minister Veena George launched the G-Gaiter Pediatric at a function here by handing over the first such machine.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister George said the launch of G-Gaiter Pediatric marked a significant step forward in the physical rehabilitation of children facing gait disabilities resulting from conditions like cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, brain injuries and spinal cord injuries.

"I am sure G-Gaiter Pediatric will bring smiles to the faces of children facing mobility issues and to their parents and make this world a more beautiful place," George added.

"Kerala's health sector has never been a technology-driven one, rather it was built on strong and timely community interventions and public healthcare activities. After achieving significant milestones in healthcare, we are now stepping into a second phase in the health sector where technology is incorporated to improve life quality, and ventures like G-Gaiter are a step in this direction," the Minister said.

She also announced that G-Gaiter Pediatric will be installed in the state-run Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) hospital here.

Vimal Govind, CEO, Genrobotics, said, "At Genrobotics, our journey began with G-Gaiter. Witnessing its transformative impact, we are extending our innovation to address the needs of children through G-Gaiter Pediatric. Our aim is to revolutionise physical medicine and rehabilitation using technology, ensuring that individuals with gait challenges, regardless of age, can access advanced rehabilitation solutions."

The G-Gaiter Pediatric is integrated with Advanced Virtual Reality (VR) technology and real-time interactive games to ensure an engaging and stimulating therapy experience.

The robot comes with Genrobotics' patented GPLOT Exoskeleton Technology, enabling children to develop natural gait patterns through precise and advanced robotic gait therapy.

It also operates in Intelligent Therapy Mode, assisting the children in motor pattern relearning, improving muscle coordination, and enhancing functional mobility for an efficient gait pattern according to the needs of the patient.

The pediatric-friendly design ensures comfort and accessibility for children, thereby providing a better user experience as a whole.

Genrobotics, recognised as one of the top three GPAI startups 2023 in India by the Ministry of Environment and IT, continues to create innovative 'Make in India' robotic solutions for those facing gait disabilities.

