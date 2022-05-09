Couple found dead in Bhopal

Bhopal, May 9 The police on Monday recovered the bodies of a married couple from a rented room here.

As per the police, Jitendra and his wife Ranjeeta from Khandwa were staying at their relative, Kaluram's rented accomodation in Shahpura area.

Ranjeeta had filed for divorce in Khandwa. A senior police official in the Shahpura police station said that a team has been sent to Khandwa.

While the woman's body was found on the bed, Jitendra was found hanging. Prima facie, it appeared that the man must have committed suicide after killing his wife, but the doctors ruled out any strangulation marks on the neck of the deceased, police said.

Kaluram was also present in the house when the incident took place, police said.

The police said the couple had come to Kaluram's place on Saturday and both seemed normal. After Jitendra and Ranjeeta did not come out of their room for a long time, Kaluram left for his work but his son waited for the couple to come out.

When there was no response even after several hours, Kaluram's son became suspicious and called the police. The police later broke the door open and found the bodies. Police said the post-mortem report was awaited.

