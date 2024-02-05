Court Allows Jailed AAP Leader Manish Sisodia to Meet Ailing Wife Once a Week

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia permission to meet his ailing wife once a week under custody parole. The court also allowed the presence of a doctor during these meetings. This arrangement will remain in effect until further orders from the court. Additionally, the court scheduled the hearing for Sisodia's regular bail on February 12 at 2 pm.

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been serving a jail sentence in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. During the hearing at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, his judicial custody was extended until the next hearing on February 22.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, representing Sisodia, emphasized that the former Deputy Chief Minister has been in jail for over a year. Singhvi brought this matter to the attention of the Supreme Court, which agreed to promptly list the plea. Notably, on December 13, the Supreme Court had rejected Sisodia's review petition against a previous order denying him bail in the excise policy irregularities case.

Earlier, Sisodia had sought a seven-day interim bail to attend the Parliament's ongoing budget session and take the oath. However, he later withdrew the request, stating that he needed to attend a hearing in another case in UP’s Sultanpur.

Sisodia was arrested in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy.