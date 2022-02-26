Court fines six accused in Northeast Delhi Violence case

In a case related to Northeast Delhi Violence, a Delhi Court has imposed a cost on six accused persons for not disclosing the true position regarding the supply of copies of pen drives along with the charge sheet.

The accused had informed the court that pen drives were not supplied to them by the Investigation Officer (IO) whereas the position was otherwise. The Court had sought an explanation from the SHO Police Station New Usman Pur under the signature of DCP, Northeast.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg on Friday imposed a cost of Rs. 10,000 each on six accused persons namely Firoz Khan, Iqbal, Zakhir, Shakir, Sirajuddin and Anas. The accused have been asked to deposit the same in court within a week.

The Court observed, ''Copy of acknowledgement regarding supply of a copy of CCTV footage along with a copy of charge sheet has been placed on record by the IO qua all the accused. Besides, it is submitted by him that he had supplied the fresh pen drives to the accused on 17 February 2022 also against the proper acknowledgement also.''

''Original acknowledgement regarding first supply of a copy of CCTV footage by the IO to the accused persons has also been produced by him in the court," the Court also observed in the order of 25 February 2022.

''It was submitted by the accused persons that although, they have received the complete copies of the charge sheet as well as supplementary charge sheet in the present case, however, the pen drive filed by the IO has not been supplied to them,'' Court had observed on 17 February 2022.

The Court had further observed, "It is submitted by the IO that he has already supplied the complete copy of the charge sheet as well as the supplementary charge sheet including pen drives to all the accused against proper acknowledgement, however, IO has failed to place on record the same despite repeated directions to the SHOs concerned to ensure that the acknowledgement regarding supply of copies should be forwarded by them to this court at least one day in advance of the date fixed in the matter".

An explanation be accordingly called from Station House Officer Police Station New Usmanpur under the signature of DCP Northeast as to why appropriate action as per law is not taken against him for non-compliance of the directions of this court, the court had directed.

The court had also directed the IO to place on record the acknowledgement regarding the supply of a copy of pen drive by him to all the accused within two days, failing which, he shall deposit an adjournment cost of Rs. 10000 in the court. On the other hand, in case IO produces the acknowledgement regarding the supply of a copy of pen drive to all the accused, all the accused shall deposit an adjournment cost of Rs. 10000 each in the court on the next date of hearing.

( With inputs from ANI )

