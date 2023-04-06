Court grants 8 days custody of Deepak Boxer to Special Cell in fake passport case

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted eight days of police custody of Deepak alias Boxer to the Special cell of Delhi police. He was produced before the court after he was deported from Mexico. The operation was jointly conducted by the FBI and Delhi Police.

Deepak was produced in the lockup due to security reasons. He was brought to court in a SWAT vehicle with heavy security.

Link Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) conducted the hearing in the lockup of the Patiala house court.

The court granted eight days of police custody after hearing the submissions of Inspector Msh of Special Cell, Western Range.

The special cell sought 14 days of custody of Deepak to interrogate him to unearth his involvement in other cases. He has been arrested in a Fake passport case.

Advocates Virender Mual and Ankit Tyagi, counsel for Deepak, submitted before the court that he may be permitted to interact with his counsel during interrogation.

He also submitted the proper arrangements for the safety and security of the accused to be ensured.

He is also an accused in an alleged murder case of builder Amit Gupta in the Burari Area in 2022. The case was registered at Burari police station.

A case was registered against Deepak Boxer and his gang on 16/03/2023 in the Police Station, Special Cell, under which the present operation was carried out.

In this case, it was resolved that Deepak Pahal alias Boxer, a resident of Gandhi Colony, Gannaur, Sonipat, Haryana, must be traced and arrested from any corner of the world, Delhi police said in a press release.

Extensive interrogation and technical procedures lasting almost a month revealed that Deepak, after fleeing India on a fake passport, reached Mexico in the South American continent, after making stops in several countries, the police.

His intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach America with the help of human traffickers where he would join his other associates and from there he would continue to run the activities of his orgsed crime group in Delhi and neighbouring states, Delhi police claimed.

"Through highly complex technical processes, the information derived from the interrogation was authenticated and shared with Mexican and FBI officials in near real-time, despite a full 12-hour time-zone difference. Acting on this information, Deepak was traced to the beach city of Cancun in Mexico," the press release said.

