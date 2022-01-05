COVID-19 cases in Karnataka nearly double in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 3.33 pc

A spike in COVID-19 cases was witnessed in Karnataka on Wednesday as the state reported 4,246 new cases of the infection with a test positivity rate of 3.33 per cent.

According to the state's health minister Dr. K Sudhakar, the cases nearly doubled in the last 24 hours.

"Covid cases nearly double in 24 hours to 4,246. TPR of 3.33 per cent," he tweeted.

The cases also nearly doubled in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours as the city registered 3,605 new cases on Wednesday.

"Bengaluru's positivity rate spikes up to 6.45 per cent today with 3,605 new cases! Bengaluru accounts for 85 per cent of Karnataka's cases! Cases nearly doubled in 24 hours! Mask up and stay safe Bengaluru!" he tweeted.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state's health department, in the last 24 hours, 362 recoveries and two deaths were reported in the state.

Karnataka presently has 17,414 active cases.

With new cases reported in the state, the cumulative case tally has mounted to 30,17,572 and total recoveries have reached 29,61,772.

The death toll in the state is 38,357 and the case fatality rate is 0.04 per cent.

No new cases of the Omicron variant were recorded on Tuesday. The case tally of Omicron in the state is at 226.

( With inputs from ANI )

