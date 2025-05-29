COVID-19 Delta Variant May Trigger More Silent Heart Attacks? Here's What IIT Indore Report Says

We often hear of people suddenly faint while playing or working and when they are taken to the hospital but are declared dead on arrival. The reason behind sudden heart attack deaths has now been revealed. A research conducted in collaboration with IIT Indore and ICMR has revealed a big revelation in this regard. The Delta variant of Covid-19 is the cause of silent heart attacks. Apart from this, the thyroid is also becoming uncontrolled due to this variant. This research has been published in the Journal of Proteome Research.

IIT Indore and the Indian Council of Medical Research jointly conducted research on the effects of different variants of Covid-19. For this, the researchers took data of 3134 patients from the first and second waves of Covid. In this study, researchers analyzed metabolic, biochemical, hematological, and lipid changes in patients infected with various Covid-19 variants, including the original strain, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta. Using machine learning techniques, they examined markers such as C-reactive protein, D-dimer, ferritin, neutrophils, white blood cell count, urea, creatinine, lymphocytes, and lactate. Additionally, they studied the impact of the spike protein on lung and colon cells.

The study found that the Delta variant causes a chemical imbalance in the human body. This imbalance disrupts the production of catecholamines and thyroid hormones, which in turn can lead to silent heart attacks and thyroid disorders.

What to take care of?

Walk for at least 30 minutes every day Keep blood pressure and diabetes under control Avoid eating fried and packaged foods Avoid smoking and drinking

Also Read: COVID Surge: Mumbai Reports 11 New Cases Daily, Do We Have Sufficient Vaccine Stock?

These people were involved in the research

This research was done by Dr. Hemchandra Jha of IIT Indore and Dr. Nirmal Kumar Mohkud of KIMS Bhubaneswar. The data was analyzed under the guidance of Prof. Sonali Agarwal of IIIT Prayagraj. Apart from this, Buddhadev Baral, Namrata Mishra, Shubhranshu Patra, Manas Ranjan, Siddharth Singh, Tarun Prakash, Vaishali Saini, Dev Kumar Rath, Jyotirmayi Vahinipati, Priyadarshini Panda, Kartik Muduli, Hemendra Singh Parihar, Ajay Kumar Meena, Som were also involved in this research.