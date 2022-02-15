COVID-19: Lost job in lockdown, man now starts street-side stall of home cooked food

Near Delhi's Meera Bagh, Balbir Singh on his scooty, sells home-cooked food at Rs 40 after losing his job in the COVID-19 first wave.

Balbir Singh alias Bitto said, "I sell four varieties of food daily- Kadhi, Chole, Rajma and Soya Chap. I give half-plate rice with Kadhi/Chole/Rajma at Rs 40 and a full plate of rice at Rs 60 and Soya chap one piece at Rs 60. All the food is homemade. We make it at our home."

Singh lost his job during the first lockdown as the hotel industry was shut, he told, "I worked at the transport department in a 5-star hotel where I used to drive a cab over there. The problem started in the first lockdown. When the lockdown was imposed, I lost my job. All the hotels were shut. All the staff was fired. I was working on a contract basis and they fired me as well. For 3-4 months I was sitting idle at home, all the savings were spent. I had no money but had to survive somehow."

Talking about cooking as his hobby, Singh told, "Cooking was always my hobby and I used to cook food at home. So, I thought of taking up the food business. I borrowed money from my friends and then I made the set-up. I bought utensils, a gas stove, and other items. Took God's name and started this business."

"When I lost my job I thought that will last for a short period- hardly 15-20 days or maximum stretch for a month. It did not seem back then that this will go for such a long time. As time passed, the financial tension increased. As I have kids and have to look after their studies, domestic expense, electricity bill, water bill, house rent. When my provident funds dried up, I had to take up this business. There was no job. Hotels were not open. Hotels are still not fully operational yet", Singh said.

"I thought of selling food on a pull cart, but with a pull cart, there is a need for another person to push it. Then we also need a place for the cart. If we are standing on roads, then there were chances of MCD coming to disperse crowd and traffic jams. So after thinking about the whole concept I thought of running the food on scooty. No helping hand is necessary now. I can take it anywhere and sell it. I come here around 12.30 pm and I sell food till 4:30 pm. I manage my whole work on sooty", Singh added.

Balbir said, "In today's time, people also do not have money or jobs. People are also not given enough salary, daily wages have also come down as compared to earlier times. So, even if a little amount is saved for both of us is good. Instead of saving Rs 10 even if we save Rs 5 rupees is great. By this, the other person will not be hungry and my work will also go on. I save around Rs 300-400 rupees depending on the work."

"The situation at home is better than earlier. At least I don't have to ask for money from anyone. I am earning myself and all my expenses are being spent from my money. I hope by God's grace I will have my shop and run the same business there. I will continue to work in the food industry. I pray to God daily that work goes well and customer visits daily. The more sale will take place, the more profit I will make. Daily around, 100 to 150 customers eat food at my place. Sometimes the number decreases to half. The food gets over by 3 to 3:30 pm", Singh told.

Suraj Singh, a customer said, "I had roti and chole. The quality of food is better than any 5-star hotel. He gives good food that too on a very reasonable price. I come here daily to have food. I have a clinic nearby so after leaving the clinic I eat food here and go to my house."

Armaan, another customer said, "There is a lot of inflation at this time. I work on the field and I am unable to carry food as we have to change locations now and then. I work nearby and Sardaar Ji gives very good food and the food is also tasty. The food is very good in comparison to a hotel. You will be able to get food at a reasonable rate and it will also fill your stomach."

Nischal, another customer said, "Actually I go to tuition every day from here. I saw him serving food one day and I thought of trying the food. One day I tried the food and it was good. Since then I have been coming here to eat. I would like to recommend his food to others."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor