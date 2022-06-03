Criminal held in encounter with police

New Delhi, June 3 A 24-year-old criminal was arrested in an encounter with the Special Cell of Delhi Police during which he sustained bullet injury on his right arm, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Prince Wadhwa, was also previously involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, riots and Arms Act. DCP Special Cell Pramod Singh Kushwah said accused Prince, along with his associates Gaurav and Vikas, had on May 24 shot dead one person named Jitender Chaudhary at Ghondli Chowk, Krishna Nagar, Delhi and fled from the spot.

They were also intercepted by the police staff deployed near Laxmi Nagar Metro station but the accused Prince Wadhwa fired at the police party and since then was evading arrest.

On May 2, a tip-off was received regarding the arrival of the accused Prince near SDM office, Geeta Colony. Subsequently, the police constituted a team and a raid was conducted around 11.00 p.m. on Thursday.

"The accused was spotted on a motorcycle and intercepted. He was signalled to stop but he whisked out a pistol and open fired at the police party,"the DCP said.

The police also retaliated and in exchange of fire, the accused Prince was shot on his right arm. Later he was taken to LNJP hospital for treatment.

