Crowd at KK's live concert auditorium was double the capacity

The auditorium in Kolkata where singer KK's concert was held on Tuesday evening was overcrowded, said staff members at Nazrul Manch.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

Staff members of Nazrul Manch where the concert was held said people were more than the capacity wherein the crowd was jumping from the boundary and some broke the gates.

"KK's show was at 7 pm. He was sweating and took water in between. He left only after completing the programme. Our seat capacity was 2,482 but the crowd was more than double the capacity. The crowd broke the gate. The spray was used outside the auditorium to disperse the crowd. It was done by their (organizer) bouncers. No spray was used inside the auditorium," Chandan Maity, Nazrul Mancha staff told ANI.

The tiles inside the auditorium were found broken.

"KK's show started around 7 pm yesterday. In between, he went for a break for 10 minutes. It was overcrowded. There were more people than the capacity (of the auditorium). There was a ruckus outside to get entry. people were jumping across the boundary. They were pushing the gate," said Muzaffar Hussain, another staff member at Nazrul Mancha.

Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of singer KK. The case has been registered at the New Market police station.

Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma arrived at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was staying.

Meanwhile, the family of the singer arrived in Kolkata today.

The mortal remains of the singer have been kept at SSKM hospital where the postmortem will be done. The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. A probe into the matter is underway. Investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

Mourning the demise of KK, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a Twitter post, said, "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working since last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."

West Bengal Government has announced to give a gun salute to singer KK, who passed away yesterday in Kolkata after a live concert.

The gun salute will be given at Rabindra Sadan, Kolkata in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

