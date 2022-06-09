Curfew imposed in J&K's Bhaderwah town

Jammu, June 9 Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah town in J&K's Doda district on Thursday following communal tension triggered by some social media posts, police said.

"Appropriate action has been taken under the law and a case has been registered against the accused in Bhaderwah police station.

"Those who take the law into their hands will not be spared," a police source said.

A purported video showing instigating announcements being made from a mosque in Bhaderwah was posted by miscreants on the social media.

