Curfew imposed in J&K's Bhaderwah town

By IANS | Published: June 9, 2022 10:42 PM 2022-06-09T22:42:05+5:30 2022-06-09T22:50:07+5:30
Jammu, June 9 Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah town in J&K's Doda district on Thursday following communal tension triggered by some social media posts, police said.
"Appropriate action has been taken under the law and a case has been registered against the accused in Bhaderwah police station.
"Those who take the law into their hands will not be spared," a police source said.
A purported video showing instigating announcements being made from a mosque in Bhaderwah was posted by miscreants on the social media.
