Customs seizes gold worth 43 lakhs at Kochi airport
By ANI | Published: October 14, 2022 12:45 PM 2022-10-14T12:45:24+5:30 2022-10-14T18:20:07+5:30
Customs officials on Friday seized gold worth Rs 43 lakh from a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi at the Kochi airport.
Acting on Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) input, Customs officers intercepted a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi at Kochi Airport on flight 3L 125.
During the examination of the said passenger, 1,162 gm of foreign-origin gold (compound) (Exp quantity- 987 grams) was found concealed in his rectum.
According to the Customs officials, the value of the seized gold is 43.40 Lakhs.
Further investigations are going on.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor