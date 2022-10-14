Customs seizes gold worth 43 lakhs at Kochi airport

Customs officials on Friday seized gold worth Rs 43 lakh from a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi at the Kochi airport.

Acting on Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) input, Customs officers intercepted a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi at Kochi Airport on flight 3L 125.

During the examination of the said passenger, 1,162 gm of foreign-origin gold (compound) (Exp quantity- 987 grams) was found concealed in his rectum.

According to the Customs officials, the value of the seized gold is 43.40 Lakhs.

Further investigations are going on.

( With inputs from ANI )

