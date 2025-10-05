Cuttack Violence: Police Say Situation Gradually Returning to Normal After Clash

Cuttack city in Odisha witnessed a violent clash during Durga Puja idol immersion at Katak Dargha Bazar, where two groups hurled stones and glass bottles at each other, injuring several people, including Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. The state government has banned internet services, citing that they can be used for spreading false information and can be misused. The government said that false and provocative messages can be circulated via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, X, and other social media platforms. Hence, to prevent any clashes from happening and maintain the peace, the government is taking this step. Internet and social media services suspended in Cuttack's Municipal Corporation, CDA, and 42 Mauza regions for 24 hours due to violent incidents and tension. Restrictions effective from 7 PM today to 7 PM tomorrow.

Following the confrontation, Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhola stated, “Right now, as you can see, our forces and officers are patrolling the main roads and alleys of Cuttack city, and we have been able to disperse the people who had resorted to violence. At this moment, the situation is slowly returning to normalcy. No serious violence or injury to any civilian has taken place so far. I would request all people not to believe in rumors and gossip.” Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

The clash occurred during the Dashahara Bhusani festival when some locals objected to high-decibel music played during the visarjan procession. Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Suresh Singh Dev Datta Singh, described it as “an individual stone-pelting incident during visarjan,” adding that six people involved have been arrested. Tensions escalated on Sunday, prompting the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to announce a 12-hour bandh in Cuttack city on October 6. Officials noted that the violence underscored the need for vigilance during religious processions in the city, which lies only a few miles from Bhubaneswar.

According to authorities, the confrontation erupted between 1:30 AM and 2 AM on Saturday near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar area. Arguments over music volume soon escalated into stone-throwing from rooftops, resulting in multiple injuries. Police immediately intervened and arrested six people, while ongoing investigations using CCTV footage, drone visuals, and eyewitness statements aim to identify others involved, reported news agency PTI. The incident highlighted the challenges of managing large-scale festival processions in crowded areas and the potential for minor disputes to escalate quickly into violent confrontations.

To restore order, police resorted to a mild lathi charge, dispersing the crowd and regaining control. Immersion activities were temporarily halted for nearly three hours as Durga Puja committees protested, demanding the immediate arrest of perpetrators. Security was later intensified, and the process resumed, with all remaining idols successfully immersed by 9:30 AM on Sunday. Officials emphasized continuous vigilance and coordination to ensure peaceful celebrations and prevent further escalation during religious festivals in the city, reflecting proactive measures by the administration.

Reactions to the incident varied across political and social groups. The VHP accused the administration of failing to maintain law and order and demanded the transfer of the DCP and district collector. A VHP spokesperson said, “The authorities failed to ensure peaceful immersion despite repeated requests,” and the organization announced a dawn-to-dusk bandh on Monday. The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) blamed “anti-social elements” for trying to disturb communal harmony, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, representing the BJP, assured strict action against the perpetrators and instructed officials to provide free medical care to the injured.