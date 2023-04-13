Cyber training to be compulsory for UP cops

Lucknow, April 13 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that cyber training course, CYTRAIN would now be mandatory for all police personnel for improving the quality of investigation in cases of cybercrime, along with training on how to tackle cases registered at Cyber Crime Prevention against Women & Children (CCPWC) portal.

The chief minister said that pending investigations should be completed in a time-bound manner with quality and confidentiality.

He said that the Vigilance Establishment should inform the Chief Minister's Office every month about pending investigations. He further said that the personnel of the investigating agencies should be skilled with modern technical knowledge and their infrastructure and logistics needs.

"The state government has been working for a strong law and order and security system in the state for the past six years. Before 2017, only two cybercrime police stations were functional in the state for investigation of cybercrime," he said.

"For effective prevention and control of cybercrime, the state government has constituted cybercrime stations at the zone level. Women cyber help desks have been set up at regional police stations.

