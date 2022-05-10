Cyclone Asani starts weakening; coastal, south Odisha to receive heavy rains

Bhubaneswar, May 10 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said severe cyclonic storm Asani has started weakening and will convert into a cyclonic storm in next 24 hours.

The severe cyclonic storm Asani over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-north-westwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours and lay centered over west-central Bay of Bengal near about 260 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 300 km south of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 490 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 570 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, H.R. Biswas here on Tuesday.

It is very likely to move nearly north-westwards till tonight and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast. The system is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. It is expected to recurve on Tuesday night and move parallel to the coast in the north-northeast direction, Biswas said.

Under its impact, light to moderate rainfall would occur in some districts of south and coastal Odisha on Tuesday and next two days.

Heavy rainfall would occur in some places of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri district on Tuesday while heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Koraput, Rayagada, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts on Wednesday, he informed.

Few places of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts would witness heavy downpour on May 12, he added.

Gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph is prevailing around the system center over west-central Bay of Bengal. It would gradually decrease, becoming 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph from Tuesday midnight and becoming 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from evening of May 11 over the same region.

Further, it would decrease to 55- 65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from May 12 morning.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast, over west-central Bay of Bengal and northwest Bay of Bengal till May 13 morning, the director said.

While local cautionary signal No.3 (LC-3) has been hoisted at Gopalpur port in Ganjam district and distant warning signal No.2 (DW-2) has been issued for all other ports of Odisha, he further informed.

As some fishermen are venturing into the sea in spite of warning, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P.K. Jena has advised all concerned district administrations to do public miking in the areas & advise fisherfolk not to venture into the sea till May 12.

If someone doesn't listen & disobey, the officials were asked to take action under the Disaster Management Act.

