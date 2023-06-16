Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat CM thanks people of state for being supportive

New Delhi [India], June 16 : After Cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall in coastal areas of the state, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday gave a public message about the planned, determined and collective efforts of the entire state against the cyclone and thanked people for being supportive.

"We have been able to fight a big calamity without any casualty. NDRF, SDRF and other agencies worked tirelessly to mitigate any damage caused by the cyclone," Gujarat CM said.

He further said this was possible under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Even central ministers camped in Gujarat for five days to take stock of the situation and I am grateful to the people of the state for being supportive," he added.

Now the big challenge is to restore and get life back on track, all the agencies will work on it now and we will soon achieve success in it too

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department on Friday tweeted, "CS BIPARJOY at 1730 hours IST of today, the 16th June 2023 over Kutch and adjoining Pakistan about 30 km northeast of Dholavira, 190 km west of Deesa and 200 km south-southwest of Barmer. To weaken further into a deep depression around midnight of today, the 16th of June."

With a prediction of heavy rainfall for the next two days for Gujarat after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in the state, Western Railways on Friday decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas over Western Railway.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, 2 trains have been cancelled, 1 train short-terminated and 2 trains short-originated.

"With this, 101 trains have been cancelled, 42 trains have been short-terminated, while 39 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers and train operations with respect to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy," the PRO statement said.

"Considering the alertness for the 'BIPARJOY' cyclone over Gujarat, Western Railway has further decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas over Western Railway," the PRO added.

The PRO informed that various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR."Refund will be admissible as per extant rules," it added.

Strong winds and rain from cyclone Biparjoy have caused a power failure in Gujarat's Jamnagar district. PGVCL (Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited) teams are in action mode on Friday to restore the issue.

Presently, 119 teams of PGVCL are working in the Jamnagar district. Due to strong winds, 958 feeders, 1255 electric poles and 40 TC (Current Transformers) have been damaged in the district.

LK Parmar, PGVCL Superintendent Engineer for Jamnagar pocket informed that more than 1200 electric poles fell in Jamnagar and more than 2700 poles have fallen in Devbhumi Dwarka. Currently, Devbhumi Dwarka is in a complete blackout.

"We have started an assessment to start the electricity line. 150 teams are working in Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar," he told ANI.

LK Parmar further informed that PGVCL has faced 8.32 crores of loss of property as per the assessment completed by 10 am on Friday.

Out of the damaged property, 414 feeders, 221 electric poles and one TC were made operational immediately. The power supply was restored in 367 villages of Jamnagar district. The one current transformer that was made functional promptly was located in Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar.

To prevent any risk to life, the power supply has been put on hold in 226 villages. PGVCL teams are working at other places where power has been disrupted. In places where the power supply has been disrupted, operations have been started on a war footing by 119 teams of PGVCL.

Fortunately, no death has been reported so far in Jamnagar due to the Biparjoy cyclone. Six people have received minor injuries and three kutcha houses have been damaged. Around 1,230 electric poles have been damaged and 164 trees have fallen. No road has been closed in the district due to the advance planning of the Road and Building Construction Department.

The MET Director of Ahmedabad, Manorama Mohanty, said that Gujarat is likely to experience heavy rainfall today and tomorrow, as Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into a deep depression over the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

At a press conference, she talked about the rainfall and sea condition predictions for the next two days in light of the landfall of the cyclone on Thursday night.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy has weakened into a Cyclonic storm, and by evening it is likely to become a deep depression", she said.

IMD, in their most recent Twitter update, said that the cyclone is now 40 km from Bhuj and is likely to become a depression around Friday night.

The tweet read, "CS BIPARJOY at 1130IST of today and lay near lat 23.6N and long 69.8E, about 40km N of Bhuj and 250 km WSW of Deesa. Likely to weaken further into a deep depression over Saurashtra & Kutch around the night of today."The MET Director gave updates regarding rainfall predictions in Gujarat.

"Because of the storm, the Saurashtra-Katch region and the heavily affected district will experience heavy-extremely heavy rainfall, along with Patan and Banaskantha districts. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Morbi. There may be heavy rains in many districts including Porbandar, and Rajkot. All in all, the entirety of Gujarat is likely to have rain today."

"Extremely Heavy rain is likely in Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, and Banaskantha tomorrow", she added.

Regarding sea conditions, she said, "The Arabian Sea is likely to remain very disturbed for a while, with high wind speeds. Port warnings and fishermen warnings have been given."

She also provided insight regarding the duration of Cyclone Biparjoy."The duration of a cyclone is measured from depression to depression. If the depression is formed by today evening, the cyclone will have moved across the Arabian Sea for around 10 days."

She emphasised that the forecast by the meteorological department had been well in advance and had turned out accurate, which was able to aid the Government and the authorities immensely.

"The cyclone path, wind speed intensity and impact have gone exactly as predicted by us. IMD provided regular briefings and information to the Government regarding the cyclone's movement, wind speed and other forecasts. The Gujarat Government applied this information well and effectively prevented casualties", she said.

Meanwhile, giving an update National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal on Friday said that there has been no loss of lives reported after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat.

He also said that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in south Rajasthan by this evening.

"Twenty-four animals have died and 23 people have been injured. Electricity supply has been interrupted in about a thousand villages. 800 trees have fallen. It is not raining heavily anywhere except Rajkot," the NDRF DG Karwal said.

A total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams evacuated 127 civilians from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and reshifted to NDH School Dwarka after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal areas of the state on Thursday evening.

According to NDRF, the evacuated civilians include 82 males, 27 females and Children 15 children.

The cyclone, which originated in the Arabian Sea swept across the west coast of India made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch, as per IMD reports.

'Biparjoy' has been predicted to weaken into a deep depression over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, southern Rajasthan and other adjoining areas by this evening.

Moreover, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel on Friday talked about the people who have been relocated and said around 54,000 people have been relocated, 80,000 electricity poles have been hit and eight people have been injured in Bhuj town after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat.

Minister Rushikesh Patel, who has been given charge of Disaster Management in Kachchh owing to cyclone 'Biparjoy' said, "We have been successfully able to save all lives. About 54000 people have been relocated, which helped in saving lives."

"Eight people had been injured and have been treated. 80,000 electric poles have been affected in the district and now will soon be repaired," he added.

Earlier today, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting at the State Emergency Operations Center in Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.

The Gujarat CM ordered the District Collectors of affected areas to conduct surveys to assess the damage in their districts.

Moreover, earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation after the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' made landfall.

PM Modi also asked about the details of the safety arrangements for wild animals including lions in Gir Forest.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel late today to get complete details of the Biparjoy Cyclone situation approaching Gujarat. Hon'ble Prime Minister also learned the details of the security arrangements for wild animals including lions of Gir Forest," Gujarat CMO tweeted.

