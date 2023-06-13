Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railway suspends 56 trains with immediate effect in affected areas

As powerful cyclone Biparjoy moves closer to the Gujarat coast, the Western Railway has short-terminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of the state and is considering cancellation of several trains over the next three days, a release said.

WR is taking various measures including setting up disaster management rooms, help desks, and keeping relief trains ready, the release said. As many as 56 trains heading to Gandhidham, Veraval, Okha, Porbandar in coastal Gujarat have been short-terminated at Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surendranagar. Around 95 trains are being proposed for cancellation between June 13 to June 15, the release said.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer (CPRO), WR, said passenger trains scheduled from June 12 onwards in the vulnerable sections are being reviewed and necessary decisions will be taken. Several trains have been cancelled and short-terminated as a precautionary measure in view of the safety of passengers and train operations, Thakur said.

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to hit the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, covering Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad divisions of the Western Railway. As Veraval-Junagad, Porbandar-Kanalus, Rajkot-Okha and Viramgam-Gandhidham-Bhuj sections are most vulnerable to this cyclone, the WR has taken various safety and security precautions, the release said.

A disaster management room has been made operational at the Western Railway headquarters in Mumbai and at divisional headquarters at Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad. Additionally, hotlines between them have been ensured for smooth functioning.